Sierra Wireless, Inc. Acquires 9,500 Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW) Stock

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) insider Sierra Wireless, Inc. acquired 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$19.30 per share, with a total value of C$183,350.00.

Sierra Wireless, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 21st, Sierra Wireless, Inc. acquired 9,500 shares of Sierra Wireless stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$19.43 per share, with a total value of C$184,585.00.

On Thursday, August 23rd, Sierra Wireless, Inc. acquired 9,500 shares of Sierra Wireless stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$19.22 per share, with a total value of C$182,590.00.

On Tuesday, August 14th, Sierra Wireless, Inc. acquired 9,500 shares of Sierra Wireless stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$19.59 per share, with a total value of C$186,105.00.

On Thursday, August 16th, Sierra Wireless, Inc. acquired 9,500 shares of Sierra Wireless stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$19.16 per share, with a total value of C$182,020.00.

On Friday, August 10th, Sierra Wireless, Inc. acquired 9,500 shares of Sierra Wireless stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$19.57 per share, with a total value of C$185,915.00.

Shares of TSE:SW opened at C$24.71 on Friday. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 1 year low of C$19.06 and a 1 year high of C$30.17.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered Sierra Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$32.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 31st.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services.

