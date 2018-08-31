Simmons First National (SFNC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SFNC. Zacks Investment Research raised Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of SFNC opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.16. Simmons First National has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $33.45.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $174.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.75 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 21.66%. sell-side analysts predict that Simmons First National will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Simmons First National news, Director Russell William Teubner sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $62,408.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at $45,119.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFNC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 184.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 77.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

