Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

SBGI has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. B. Riley cut their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. TheStreet raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.18.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.25. 1,127,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,420. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $40.15.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $730.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.55 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 19.47%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 2,000 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $64,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 29.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 48,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 182,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, or sales services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.