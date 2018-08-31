Skechers USA Inc (SKX) Shares Bought by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,855 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 71.1% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 4.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 600,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,363,000 after buying an additional 27,185 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 94.2% during the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 301,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after buying an additional 146,350 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 617.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 291,018 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,318,000 after buying an additional 250,470 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 501.3% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 925,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,763,000 after buying an additional 771,275 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skechers USA alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Skechers USA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Argus downgraded shares of Skechers USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.79.

Skechers USA stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. Skechers USA Inc has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.12). Skechers USA had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Skechers USA’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Skechers USA Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

Further Reading: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.