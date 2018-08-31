Smartlands Market Capitalization Tops $8.85 Million (SLT)

Smartlands (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Smartlands has a total market capitalization of $8.85 million and $207,679.00 worth of Smartlands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartlands token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.74 or 0.00024792 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. In the last seven days, Smartlands has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Smartlands alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004783 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014248 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000361 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00288783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00155232 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00035559 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00010876 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Smartlands Token Profile

Smartlands launched on November 2nd, 2017. Smartlands’ total supply is 7,186,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 tokens. The official website for Smartlands is smartlands.io. Smartlands’ official Twitter account is @smartlands and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Smartlands is /r/SmartlandsPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Smartlands is medium.com/@smartlands.

Smartlands Token Trading

Smartlands can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartlands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartlands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smartlands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartlands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.