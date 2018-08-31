Social Send (SEND) Price Hits $0.0470 on Top Exchanges

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Social Send coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0470 or 0.00000676 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Social Send has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. Social Send has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $2,571.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00016279 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001560 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007483 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Social Send Profile

Social Send (SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 34,264,697 coins and its circulating supply is 32,074,754 coins. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Send should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

