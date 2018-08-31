Somewhat Critical Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Stock Price

Media headlines about Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) have been trending somewhat negative on Friday, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Red Rock Resorts earned a media sentiment score of -0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.6852534242942 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $32.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $21.96 and a 52 week high of $36.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61 and a beta of 1.65.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $416.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.46 million. analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Nomura assumed coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Red Rock Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.30.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.