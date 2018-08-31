Somewhat Critical Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact General Finance Co. Common Stock (GFN) Share Price

Press coverage about General Finance Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:GFN) has been trending somewhat negative recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. General Finance Co. Common Stock earned a media sentiment score of -0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the business services provider an impact score of 44.3588868746508 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson set a $13.00 price objective on General Finance Co. Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Finance Co. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. General Finance Co. Common Stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GFN traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $13.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,261. General Finance Co. Common Stock has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $352.52 million, a PE ratio of -54.80, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 15,952 shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $177,226.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 803,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,762.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Theodore M. Mourouzis sold 2,285 shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $27,328.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 437,849 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,674.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 357,534 shares of company stock worth $4,587,441 and sold 390,606 shares worth $4,743,223. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

About General Finance Co. Common Stock

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

