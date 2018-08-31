Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE) Stock Price

News headlines about Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Greenlight Capital Re earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.7335175173482 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ:GLRE opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $487.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 0.85. Greenlight Capital Re has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

Get Greenlight Capital Re alerts:

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $88.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.40 million. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative return on equity of 25.61% and a negative net margin of 44.10%. sell-side analysts forecast that Greenlight Capital Re will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

In related news, Director Leonard R. Goldberg purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,541,275.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance products and services worldwide. Its frequency business comprises contracts containing small losses emanating from multiple events and enables the clients to increase their underwriting capacity; and severity business includes contracts with the potential for significant losses emanating from one event or various events.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.