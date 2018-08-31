Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Share Price

News coverage about International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. International Flavors & Fragrances earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 46.6915517628502 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

NYSE IFF opened at $129.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $122.11 and a 1-year high of $157.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $920.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.62 million. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 24th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 21st. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $155.00 target price on International Flavors & Fragrances and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Argus downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

In related news, Director Dale F. Morrison purchased 4,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.60 per share, with a total value of $499,646.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,010 shares in the company, valued at $499,646. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.49 per share, with a total value of $12,449,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,717,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,547,810 shares of company stock valued at $199,935,967. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

