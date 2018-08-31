Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Telaria (TLRA) Share Price

News stories about Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Telaria earned a news sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the software maker an impact score of 46.9460835846739 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms have issued reports on TLRA. ValuEngine upgraded Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Telaria in a research report on Monday, May 7th.

Shares of Telaria stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $4.11. The stock had a trading volume of 269,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,047. Telaria has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $5.30.

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Telaria had a negative return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 million. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, major shareholder Vii Lp Canaan sold 159,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $602,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 640,902 shares of company stock worth $2,326,338 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Telaria, Inc, a software company, operates a programmatic, self-service, seller platform to monetize and manage premium video content across various Internet-connected screens and devices in the United States. Its platform enables publishers to optimize and automate their video advertising sales; and manage their inventory across sales channels, devices, and platforms.

