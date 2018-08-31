Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Share Price

Media headlines about Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Varian Medical Systems earned a coverage optimism score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 47.0443056940928 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $112.23 on Friday. Varian Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $98.34 and a 52 week high of $130.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $709.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.19 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 962 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.84, for a total transaction of $104,704.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,496.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John W. Kuo sold 1,329 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total transaction of $162,868.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,922.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,618 shares of company stock valued at $420,550 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Varian Particle Therapy. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy.

