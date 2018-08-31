Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) Stock Price

News headlines about Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Adverum Biotechnologies earned a daily sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.8882173604502 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of ADVM stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 18,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,320. The company has a market capitalization of $366.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 3.49. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $8.59.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Adverum Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 3,957.63% and a negative return on equity of 30.61%. research analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADVM. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates that target serious rare and ocular diseases. It leverages its adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based directed evolution platform to develop products. The company's pipeline of product candidates include ADVM-043 to treat alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial; and ADVM-053 for hereditary angioedema disease, which is in preclinical stage; as well as ADVM-022 and ADVM-032 for wet age-related macular degeneration disease, which are in preclinical stage.

