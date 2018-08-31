Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Hawkins (HWKN) Stock Price

News headlines about Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hawkins earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 43.2602017211091 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

NASDAQ:HWKN traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $41.05. The stock had a trading volume of 235 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.71. Hawkins has a 1-year low of $30.55 and a 1-year high of $42.85.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $149.80 million for the quarter. Hawkins had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 8.24%.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th.

HWKN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hawkins from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

In related news, CEO Patrick H. Hawkins purchased 6,600 shares of Hawkins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.54 per share, with a total value of $214,764.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick H. Hawkins purchased 15,085 shares of Hawkins stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $516,208.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 23,185 shares of company stock worth $780,698 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

