Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Pioneer Energy Services (PES) Stock Price

Media stories about Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pioneer Energy Services earned a coverage optimism score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the oil and gas company an impact score of 48.304933676879 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Pioneer Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Pioneer Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pioneer Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of NYSE PES traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.20. 623,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.90. Pioneer Energy Services has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $154.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.84 million. Pioneer Energy Services had a negative net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 21.71%. analysts forecast that Pioneer Energy Services will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pioneer Energy Services news, Director C John Thompson sold 10,000 shares of Pioneer Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,870.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $111,250 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in the United States and Colombia. The company offers contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Eagle Ford, Permian Basin, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia.

