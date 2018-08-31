Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact TechTarget (TTGT) Share Price

News headlines about TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TechTarget earned a news sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the information services provider an impact score of 45.9087954541136 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. TechTarget has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $34.47. The stock has a market cap of $674.35 million, a PE ratio of 99.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $31.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that TechTarget will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

TTGT has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on TechTarget from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Craig Hallum set a $25.00 price objective on TechTarget and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $23.00 price objective on TechTarget and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TechTarget currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

In other news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 22,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $544,494.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,611.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Greg Strakosch sold 31,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $765,598.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 687,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,809,939.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 655,862 shares of company stock valued at $16,879,805. Corporate insiders own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases.

