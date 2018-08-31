Somewhat Negative Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact El Pollo LoCo (LOCO) Share Price

Press coverage about El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) has been trending somewhat negative this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. El Pollo LoCo earned a media sentiment score of -0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the restaurant operator an impact score of 48.6049892759438 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get El Pollo LoCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.93. 23,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,430. The company has a market cap of $476.82 million, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. El Pollo LoCo has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.70 million. El Pollo LoCo had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.85%. El Pollo LoCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. analysts predict that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. ValuEngine raised El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. TheStreet raised El Pollo LoCo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of El Pollo LoCo in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

About El Pollo LoCo

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company specializes in offering flame-grilled chicken. As of July 24, 2018, it had approximately 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo LoCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo LoCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.