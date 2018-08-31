Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Gladstone Investment (GAIN) Share Price

News articles about Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Gladstone Investment earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 46.7908439436811 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Shares of GAIN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,510. Gladstone Investment has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $12.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.54.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 140.89%. The company had revenue of $15.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 97.56%.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

