Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Tilly’s (TLYS) Share Price

TLYS stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.18 million, a P/E ratio of 31.74 and a beta of -0.19. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $21.40.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.30 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TLYS. B. Riley set a $17.00 price objective on Tilly’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Monday. Roth Capital set a $22.00 price objective on Tilly’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Tilly’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tilly’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

In other Tilly’s news, CFO Michael Henry sold 36,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $536,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,040 shares in the company, valued at $488,661.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 5,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $78,693.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,417 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,031 over the last 90 days. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

