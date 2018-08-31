Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Arrow Financial (AROW) Stock Price

Headlines about Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Arrow Financial earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.6121511822214 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd.

AROW opened at $38.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $548.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.59. Arrow Financial has a 52 week low of $30.81 and a 52 week high of $40.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $28.87 million for the quarter. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 28.50%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%.

In other Arrow Financial news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 1,000 shares of Arrow Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $38,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,700.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David D. Kaiser sold 963 shares of Arrow Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $37,547.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,463 shares of company stock worth $133,037. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. Its deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. The company's lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.