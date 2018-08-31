Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Entertainment Gaming Asia (EGT) Share Price

News articles about Entertainment Gaming Asia (NASDAQ:EGT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Entertainment Gaming Asia earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.6853785900783 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Entertainment Gaming Asia stock remained flat at $$2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. Entertainment Gaming Asia has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $3.25.

About Entertainment Gaming Asia

Entertainment Gaming Asia Inc is a gaming company. The Company is engaged in slot operations, which include the ownership and leasing of electronic gaming machines (EGMs) in resorts, hotels and other venues; the design, manufacture and distribution of gaming chips and plaques, and the development of a social casino gaming platform designed for the Pan-Asian market.

