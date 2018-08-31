Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact First Financial Northwest (FFNW) Stock Price

Media stories about First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. First Financial Northwest earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the bank an impact score of 45.4253899932415 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FFNW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Northwest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of First Financial Northwest in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, FIG Partners downgraded First Financial Northwest from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

Shares of First Financial Northwest stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $17.46. The stock had a trading volume of 7,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,722. First Financial Northwest has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $21.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $188.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.14.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $10.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 million. equities research analysts predict that First Financial Northwest will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

In related news, CFO Richard P. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $59,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,256.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joann E. Lee sold 5,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $105,251.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,319.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,226 shares of company stock worth $264,942 in the last ninety days. 6.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.