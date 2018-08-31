Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Itau Unibanco (ITUB) Share Price

Press coverage about Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Itau Unibanco earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the bank an impact score of 47.3745349509055 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Itau Unibanco stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $68.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.78. Itau Unibanco has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 16.67%. analysts forecast that Itau Unibanco will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. Itau Unibanco’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

