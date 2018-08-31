Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP) Stock Price

Media headlines about Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Oasis Midstream Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.9643929341247 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

OMP opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $624.08 million and a PE ratio of 51.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $24.21.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 6.16%. research analysts predict that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 15th. This is a boost from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 381.40%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oasis Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Oasis Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Oasis Midstream Partners from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Oasis Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It is involved in various activities, including natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage; gathering, transportation, gathering and disposal of produced and flow back water; freshwater distribution; and supply and distribution of fracwater and flushwater.

