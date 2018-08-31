Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Share Price

Media stories about Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Enterprise Products Partners earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 45.8496313060044 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

EPD stock opened at $28.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $30.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.30%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank set a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,937.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,616,790 shares in the company, valued at $47,662,969.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

