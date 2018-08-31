Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (LMRK) Share Price

Media coverage about Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit earned a news sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.5455151253828 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $13.05. 360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,371. The company has a market capitalization of $329.21 million, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.38. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 39.65% and a return on equity of 15.73%. equities analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st were issued a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 31st. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 226.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LMRK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.10.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

