Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Associated Banc (ASB) Stock Price

News stories about Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Associated Banc earned a daily sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the bank an impact score of 46.7249324774436 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASB shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Associated Banc stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Associated Banc has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $29.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $319.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 39.47%.

In related news, insider Timothy J. Lau sold 19,834 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $556,938.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,271.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David L. Stein sold 5,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $138,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,271.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,164 over the last ninety days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses primarily in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

