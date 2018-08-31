Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact GALAPAGOS NV/S (GLPG) Stock Price

Media headlines about GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. GALAPAGOS NV/S earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.6199377066903 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms have commented on GLPG. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $92.00 target price on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. GALAPAGOS NV/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

GALAPAGOS NV/S stock opened at $101.86 on Friday. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a twelve month low of $84.13 and a twelve month high of $121.09. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -38.58 and a beta of 2.12.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

