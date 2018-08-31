Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact GP Strategies (GPX) Stock Price

News coverage about GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. GP Strategies earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 47.082195860015 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

GPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on GP Strategies from $25.75 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Get GP Strategies alerts:

Shares of GP Strategies stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $19.00. 977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,491. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.79. GP Strategies has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $31.25.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $133.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.50 million. sell-side analysts predict that GP Strategies will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for GP Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.