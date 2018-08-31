Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Superior Group of Companies (SGC) Share Price

Press coverage about Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Superior Group of Companies earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the textile maker an impact score of 49.8670264171314 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SGC. BidaskClub cut shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Barrington Research set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th.

Shares of SGC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.95. 8,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,303. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $287.70 million, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of -0.30. Superior Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $28.85.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $82.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.38 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 13.76%. equities research analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Superior Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

In other news, insider Philip Koosed sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $295,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for the personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels, commercial buildings, residential buildings, and food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

