Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Tekla World Healthcare Fund (THW) Stock Price

News stories about Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tekla World Healthcare Fund earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.4857982587749 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

THW stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.06. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,867. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $14.83.

Get Tekla World Healthcare Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th.

About Tekla World Healthcare Fund

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.