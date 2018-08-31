Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact USD Partners (USDP) Share Price

News articles about USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. USD Partners earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the transportation company an impact score of 47.3628793527821 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of USDP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.85. 20,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,892. The stock has a market cap of $262.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. USD Partners has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 6th. This is a boost from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. USD Partners’s payout ratio is 161.36%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley set a $14.00 target price on shares of USD Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USD Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of USD Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of USD Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and terminals in San Antonio, Texas and West Colton, California, which are unit train-capable destination terminals that transload ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

