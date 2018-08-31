Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Uxin (UXIN) Stock Price

News stories about Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Uxin earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.0503887971772 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several analysts have recently commented on UXIN shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Uxin in a report on Thursday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.70 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Uxin in a report on Monday, July 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Uxin in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

UXIN opened at $5.93 on Friday. Uxin has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

