Somewhat Positive News Coverage Unlikely to Affect Griffin Industrial Realty (GRIF) Stock Price

News stories about Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Griffin Industrial Realty earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 39.479364622916 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRIF traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.10. 1,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,378. The firm has a market cap of $200.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 443.33 and a beta of 0.91. Griffin Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $46.50.

Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.09 million for the quarter. Griffin Industrial Realty had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GRIF shares. TheStreet upgraded Griffin Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Griffin Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

In other Griffin Industrial Realty news, SVP Thomas M. Lescalleet sold 2,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $111,832.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas M. Lescalleet sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $99,773.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $59,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,985 shares of company stock worth $278,773 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Griffin Industrial Realty Company Profile

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc develops, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2017, the company owned 35 buildings comprising 23 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns approximately 2,791 acres of land in Connecticut, as well as owns approximately 346 acres of land in Massachusetts, 131 acres of land in Pennsylvania, 18 acres in North Carolina, and 1,066 acres in northern Florida.

