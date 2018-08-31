Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) Share Price

News articles about Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Heritage-Crystal Clean earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.9970002179686 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Roth Capital set a $28.00 target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $24.00 target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

Shares of NASDAQ HCCI opened at $23.50 on Friday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $25.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.35 million, a PE ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.85.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.52 million. research analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

