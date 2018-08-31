Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Matrix Service (MTRX) Stock Price

News stories about Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Matrix Service earned a news sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.5033168644834 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Matrix Service from $37.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of Matrix Service stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2,100.00 and a beta of 0.94. Matrix Service has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $21.95.

In related news, insider James P. Ryan sold 2,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $52,567.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason W. Turner sold 15,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $302,575.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,044.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,981,614. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants, natural gas fired power stations, and renewable energy installations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

