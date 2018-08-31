Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Community Health Systems (CYH) Share Price

News coverage about Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Community Health Systems earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 47.1602266559929 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CYH shares. Barclays started coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Community Health Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.93.

CYH stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.78. 51,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,421. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -17.03. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $7.92. The firm has a market cap of $415.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.68.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.42. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Benjamin C. Fordham purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $31,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,187.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 30,655 shares of company stock valued at $108,345. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

