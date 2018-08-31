Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact electroCore (ECOR) Share Price

Media headlines about electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. electroCore earned a news sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.7325840894649 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

ECOR stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,965. electroCore has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $20.25.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ECOR. JMP Securities began coverage on electroCore in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on electroCore in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

In other electroCore news, Director Carrie Smith Cox bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $50,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Health Innovation Merck bought 166,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $2,499,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, LLC, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. It is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only vagus nerve stimulation therapy, for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

