Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Enel Americas (ENIA) Stock Price

Headlines about Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Enel Americas earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 47.448482071481 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Enel Americas stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. Enel Americas has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $12.11.

Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENIA shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Enel Americas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered Enel Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enel Americas has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Enel Americas

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.

