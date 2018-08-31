Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Resource Capital (RSO) Stock Price

Headlines about Resource Capital (NYSE:RSO) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Resource Capital earned a media sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 44.3847972184332 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of RSO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 111,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,619. Resource Capital has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $11.38. The company has a market capitalization of $315.87 million, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 130.99, a current ratio of 130.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

About Resource Capital

Resource Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, such as first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

