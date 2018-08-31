Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact SurModics (SRDX) Share Price

Press coverage about SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SurModics earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 47.6946164462291 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on SurModics to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on SurModics to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SurModics from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Shares of SRDX stock opened at $76.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $999.37 million, a PE ratio of 149.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.61. SurModics has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $76.00.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $22.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 million. SurModics had a positive return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. research analysts anticipate that SurModics will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Bryan K. Phillips sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $775,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,280.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Knight sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $437,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,824 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,881. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and Ireland. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

