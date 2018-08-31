Song-Yi Zhang Sells 23,137 Shares of Athenex Inc (ATNX) Stock

Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) Director Song-Yi Zhang sold 23,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $397,262.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Song-Yi Zhang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 29th, Song-Yi Zhang sold 51,029 shares of Athenex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $847,591.69.

On Monday, August 27th, Song-Yi Zhang sold 53,439 shares of Athenex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $914,341.29.

On Wednesday, August 22nd, Song-Yi Zhang sold 102,734 shares of Athenex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $1,771,134.16.

On Friday, August 17th, Song-Yi Zhang sold 70,133 shares of Athenex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $1,204,884.94.

On Wednesday, August 15th, Song-Yi Zhang sold 43,845 shares of Athenex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $724,757.85.

Shares of Athenex stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. Athenex Inc has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $20.90.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $11.57 million for the quarter. Athenex had a negative net margin of 122.29% and a negative return on equity of 73.37%. research analysts anticipate that Athenex Inc will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATNX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Athenex by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,472,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,061 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Athenex by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,476,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,118,000 after acquiring an additional 843,364 shares in the last quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Athenex by 347.2% during the 1st quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC now owns 787,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,387,000 after acquiring an additional 611,000 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Athenex during the 1st quarter valued at $5,083,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 2nd quarter worth $2,258,000. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Athenex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignances and gastric cancer; and Oratecan, an oral dosage form of irinotecan that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

