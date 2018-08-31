Sonic Co. (SONC) Receives $31.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Sonic Co. (NASDAQ:SONC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.56.

Several research firms have commented on SONC. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Sonic in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sonic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Sonic from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Sonic in a research note on Sunday, July 1st.

In related news, insider Christina D. Vaughan sold 2,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $76,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,124 shares in the company, valued at $76,464. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP E Edward Saroch sold 21,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total transaction of $798,328.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SONC. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Sonic in the second quarter valued at $10,600,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonic in the second quarter valued at $1,966,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sonic by 109.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Sonic in the second quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sonic by 16.2% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SONC opened at $34.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Sonic has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $37.44.

Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $118.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.31 million. Sonic had a net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonic will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Sonic’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Sonic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 7th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 42.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Sonic Company Profile

Sonic Corp. operates and franchises a chain of quick-service drive-in restaurants in the United States. As of August 31, 2017, the company operated 3,593 Sonic Drive-Ins in 45 states, of which 228 were owned and operated by the company and 3,365 were owned and operated by franchisees. The company also owns and leases 135 properties; and sublease 53 properties to franchisees and other parties.

