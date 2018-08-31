Sonos (SONO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $23.00 target price on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SONO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sonos in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sonos in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sonos in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Sonos in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sonos in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.83.

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $18.88 on Monday. Sonos has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $23.60.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products primarily for use in private residences in the United States and internationally. It offers wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

