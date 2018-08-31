Sophiris Bio (SPHS) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Sophiris Bio to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.30 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Sophiris Bio in a research report on Monday, June 25th.

Get Sophiris Bio alerts:

Shares of Sophiris Bio stock opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.29 million, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.97. Sophiris Bio has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $4.05.

Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). equities research analysts forecast that Sophiris Bio will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sophiris Bio stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 199,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Sophiris Bio as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sophiris Bio Company Profile

Sophiris Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company's primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sophiris Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sophiris Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.