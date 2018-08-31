Source Capital (SOR) Getting Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Source Capital (NYSE:SOR) have been trending somewhat negative on Friday, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Source Capital earned a news impact score of -0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.8384419906525 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE:SOR traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $40.32. 9,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,125. Source Capital has a 1-year low of $38.67 and a 1-year high of $42.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th.

Source Capital Company Profile

