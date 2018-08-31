Southwestern Energy (SWN) Short Interest Update

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,326,141 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the July 31st total of 66,120,584 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,692,219 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 12.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $5.60 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $6.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.76.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $7.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $7.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.91.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2,836.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 222.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,962 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16,533 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 191,226 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus Shale, Utica, and Upper Devonian unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs covering approximately 290,291 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 917,842 net acres in Arkansas.

