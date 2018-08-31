SpaceCoin Reaches Market Cap of $100,549.00 (SPACE)

SpaceCoin (CURRENCY:SPACE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. SpaceCoin has a total market capitalization of $100,549.00 and $0.00 worth of SpaceCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SpaceCoin has traded up 12% against the dollar. One SpaceCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Novacoin (NVC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00052084 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000924 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,380.35 or 3.49672469 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000236 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008179 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000120 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00060002 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SpaceCoin Coin Profile

SpaceCoin (CRYPTO:SPACE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2015. SpaceCoin’s total supply is 24,037,673 coins. SpaceCoin’s official Twitter account is @space_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SpaceCoin’s official website is spacecoin.info.

SpaceCoin Coin Trading

SpaceCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpaceCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

