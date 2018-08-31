SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) Stake Decreased by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 12.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $260.01 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $216.62 and a 52 week high of $265.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a $0.5385 dividend. This represents a $6.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

