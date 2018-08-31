SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) Holdings Reduced by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 588,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,774 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.63% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $17,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPDW. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. INR Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $238,000.

SPDW stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $29.49 and a 1 year high of $33.84.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

